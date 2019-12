Together We Save Lives!

Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) is dedicated to the care of animals and the people who love them. Our homegrown, private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization rescues, shelters and adopts more than a thousand companion animals annually.

With a focus on strengthening the human-animal bond, RCHS serves the San Diego County community with education programs for children and teens, and offers emergency assistance for pet parents in crisis.

RCHS exists thanks to the loyalty and generosity of our donors and hundreds of volunteers.